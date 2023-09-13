Jets Head Coach Confident Aaron Rodgers Won’t Retire Over Injury

Robert Salah has doubled down on his belief that Aaron Rodgers will return to the team for the 2024 season. "I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out," Salah said when asked if he was worried Rodgers may retire. "[Aaron is] working through a whole lot of headspace things that he needs to deal with, and that will be the last thing I talk to him about." However, Salah did give some crucial updates on the situation. Rodgers is yet to schedule surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Instead, the veteran QB is "[receiving] consultations, trying to figure out what his next best move is."

However, Salah did express hope that Rodgers would return to the team this season in an advisory capacity. He had now-starter Zach Wilson have developed a close relationship in recent months, according to Salah. "I think it's very important. It's important for him. For him, I think it's the mental health and healing. I think that's very important. But his presence, his words. … I said he's as much a football coach as he is a player. Just having his presence, his thoughts, his words and his leadership, anybody would want that."

Jets, Wilson To Focus On Cowboys

As mentioned, the Jets have named Zach Wilson, their starter for the past two seasons, QB1 going forward. The question is how long that will remain the case. The Jets will remain a playoff contender for the time being. However, Rodgers was the guy they saw as the missing piece. They have missed the playoffs both years that Wilson has been the starter. Furthermore, despite beating the Bills in Week 1, the road only gets harder from here.

Wilson's first start of 2023 will be against the Cowboys, who come off a 40-0 win over the Giants. While Robert Salah and company seem confident in Wilson, that could all change next week. After all, Salah had no qualms about benching Wilson to end the 2022 season. Unfortunately, it looks like it might be another season of pain for the Jets corner of East Rutherford. That is unless the Mormon MILF Hunter has one of the greatest turnarounds we have ever seen from a quarterback.

