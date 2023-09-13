NFLPA Calls For Ban On Artificial Surfaces In All Stadiums After Aaron Rodgers Injury

The NFLPA has urged the league to impose a ban on artificial turf at NFL stadiums. This comes after the season-ending injury suffered by Aaron Rodgers during Monday Night Football. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on just the fourth play of his Jets debut during a rain-soaked game at MetLife Stadium. MetLife installed a new field surface earlier this year. However, Rodgers' injury is being blamed on the way that artificial surfaces react to wet conditions. The sentiment has been echoed by many players around the league.

"Moving all stadium fields to high quality natural grass surfaces is the easiest decision the NFL can make. The players overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf. It is an issue that has been near the top of the players' list during my team visits and one I have raised with the NFL," NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said. The call for change comes after an NFLPA report released earlier this year showed that non-contact injuries occur at a higher rate on artificial surfaces.

Jets' Plans Unclear Without Rodgers

As for the Jets themselves, the path forward is unclear now that Rodgers is done for the season. Zach Wilson was largely bailed out by sloppy play from the Bills and the Jets' great defense. While Wilson remains the starter for now, it's far from an ideal solution. However, the bigger problem for the Jets is that the QB market is all but dead right now. No one will trade a viable starter in week two. Furthermore, most of the people still available are free agents for a reason.

Despite this, it hasn't stopped a wave of speculation from occurring. This is especially as the Jets will likely sign a third QB to the roster. Wilson's former backup Joe Flacco is one widely spread name, as is journeyman Carson Wentz. Meanwhile, more outside-the-box theories such as Tom Brady and Colin Kaepernick have also been floated. However, it's likely going to be a bad time for the next few weeks. Next on the schedule for the Jets are the Cowboys. Dallas comes off a 40-0 win against the Giants in week one.

