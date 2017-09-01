NFLPA
- SportsNFLPA Calls For Ban On Artificial Surfaces In All Stadiums After Aaron Rodgers InjuryThe Players Association wants the league to make a major change to help cut down injuries.By Ben Mock
- SportsTua Tagovailoa Injury: NFLPA To Explore Legal OptionsTua's injury has the NFLPA doing its due diligence.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRichard Sherman Divulges On NFL Expanding To 17-Game SeasonA longer season would be... interesting.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Files Grievances Seeking $40M From Patriots & RaidersBrown isn't giving up that easy.By Cole Blake
- SportsNFL Looking At 18-Game Season With 16 Games Per Player Limit: ReportThe NFL is looking to increase revenue.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Tops NFLPA Merchandise Sales List For Second Straight YearTom Brady continues to dominate all aspects of football.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAAF Suspends All Football Operations: ReportAAF hasn't folded yet, but it certainly seems that'll come soon enough.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAAF Could Fold As Soon As This Weekend: ReportThe Alliance is already in some big trouble.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAAF Already At Risk Of Folding Says Majority Owner & ChairmanThe AAF is only in its first year. By Alexander Cole
- SportsEric Reid's Legal Team Disagrees With NFL/NFLPA ReportReid's team feels like some of the information was wrong.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEric Reid Not A Target Of Random Drug Tests Says NFL And NFLPAA joint statement from the NFL and NFLPA is denying Reid's claims.By Alexander Cole
- SportsESPN Won’t Air National Anthem Prior To Monday Night Football Games: ReportNational Anthems won't be broadcast on ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDonald Trump Re-enters NFL Anthem Debate, Urges Commissioner To Interfere"First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!"By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL, NFLPA Announce “Standstill” On National Anthem Policy"we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTrump Cancelling Eagles' Visit Ruined Community Service Events In DCNFLPA responds to Trump uninviting Philadelphia Eagles.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSeveral NFLers Flirting With Idea Of Sitting Out With Kaepernick & Reid: ReportA few NFLers are reportedly working on a plan to coerce 25% of the league to sit out.By Devin Ch
- SportsColin Kaepernick Invited To NFL Players And Owners MeetingKaepernick reportedly invited to next week's meeting in NY.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEzekiel Elliott, NFLPA File Restraining Order To Block SuspensionNew details regarding Ezekiel Elliott's appeal.By Kyle Rooney