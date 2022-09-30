Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins suffered a bad head injury last night and if you were watching the game on TV, then you would know that the aftermath was scary. He ended up going into a fencing position and was unable to get up on his own. Team doctors took him off on a stretcher where he was then brought to a nearby hospital.

Eventually, Tua was allowed out of the hospital and he had to wear a neckbrace while traveling home with his team. Of course, this injury is made worse by the face that he injured his head last week. The team insisted he was fine, but it is clear that he wasn’t.

Tua Tagovailoa's obvious concussion from last week will be under even more intense scrutiny following this. The NFLPA has already launched an investigation. Let's hope Tua is alright. pic.twitter.com/pWYss5XUdZ — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) September 30, 2022

Now, the NFLPA is looking into legal action, as this could be malpractice on the part of the Dolphins. The NFLPA is there to protect the players, and sometimes, these players need to be protected by their teams, who only operate within their best interests. Most of the time, that means compromising the health of players, which you never want to see.

The NFLPA says it will "pursue every legal option" as it investigates whether Tua Tagovailoa should have played on Thursday night pic.twitter.com/eonATn5fGJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2022

It remains to be seen what the NFLPA’s options will be, especially since an investigation claims that Tua was placed through the proper protocols.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this developing story.