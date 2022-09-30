Last weekend, Tua Tagovailoa suffered what appeared to be a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He fell to the ground on two separate occasions, and he was ultimately taken to the locker room for concussion protocols. Eventually, Tua was cleared and the Dolphins told the media that he had back and ankle issues.

On Thursday night, the Dolphins became the subject of intense scrutiny as Tua went down with another head injury, although this time it was gruesome. As you can see in the clip below, Tua’s hands and fingers were frozen in a fencing position which is typical of someone who just sustained a traumatic brain injury.

Tua Tagovailoa's obvious concussion from last week will be under even more intense scrutiny following this. The NFLPA has already launched an investigation. Let's hope Tua is alright. pic.twitter.com/pWYss5XUdZ — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) September 30, 2022

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa just left the stadium in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/0fk4rYJ6wj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 30, 2022

Tua was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received treatment for his condition. The quarterback was unable to leave the field on his own, and he arrived at the hospital via ambulance.

Thankfully, Tua was released from the hospital and was able to walk under his own power. He is even flying home with the team, which is very good news.

QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Regardless, this is a horrible look for the Miami Dolphins franchise. They failed to protect their star quarterback, and this could very well have dire consequences for not just their season, but for Tua’s career as a whole.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from this developing story.