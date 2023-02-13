nfl football
- SportsTaylor Swift Fans Express Fears For Her Safety After Travis Kelce's Heated Exchange With Andy ReidA lot of assumptions are being made online.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTravis Kelce Breaks Silence On The Controversy Created By A Dubious Report About His HaircutKelce doesn't want people to get the wrong idea.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShannon Sharpe Had Ochocinco Enraged After Saying Taylor Swift Moves The Needle More Than BeyonceNot everyone agrees with the NFL legend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTaylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce After He Breaks Chiefs Franchise RecordTaylor Swift is happy for her man.By Alexander Cole
- Sports49ers & Raiders Fans Brawl At In-N-Out Leads To Stabbing49ers and Raiders fans do not like each other.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeion Sanders Reportedly Set To Have Blood Clot SurgeryDeion Sanders is going through some health issues.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Reacts To Recent Commanders BidMagic Johnson is hoping to become an NFL owner.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Responds To Reports About Wanting $20 Million Per YearOdell Beckham Jr. is looking for his next opportunity.By Alexander Cole
- SportsThe Teams With The Most Super Bowl Wins In NFLA look into the NFL teams that have won the most championships throughout history. By Ryan Vallejos
- SportsTravis Kelce Weighs In On Whether Or Not He's The GOAT Tight EndTravis Kelce is well on his way to the Hall of Fame.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers Seemingly Breaks Twitter Silence Amid Jets RumorsAaron Rodgers continues to make us second guess.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers' Mostly Likely Landing Spot RevealedAaron Rodgers has a big decision to make.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRavens Make Huge Lamar Jackson DecisionLamar Jackson and the Ravens remain at odds.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJerry Jones Sexual Assault Lawsuit To Proceed Despite Previous RulingJerry Jones could now face trial.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Gives Epic Speech At Chiefs Parade: WatchPatrick Mahomes had a great day in Kansas City.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDamar Hamlin Reveals Whether Or Not He Plans To Play AgainDamar Hamlin recently sat down for an interview about everything that has happened.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Wins Second Super Bowl, Twitter ReactsPatrick Mahomes just cemented his legacy.By Alexander Cole