Deion Sanders is set to have a very interesting season in Colorado. Overall, he is one of the best coaches in the NCAA. However, this is going to be his very first year since leaving Jackson State. Subsequently, there are a lot of expectations for him to deliver a winning season. Otherwise, many are going to scrutinize Sanders and his decision to leave an HBCU. Regardless, all eyes are on Colorado, and football fans cannot wait to see what they are able capable of.

Unfortunately, throughout all of this, Coach Sanders has been dealing with some health issues. Over the years, Sanders has had blood clot problems. This is something that has stayed with his family for years. He even had some toes removed as a result of the complications. Furthermore, he recently shared that he could have his entire foot removed as the blood clots continue to give him some problems. Ultimately, there is no telling what something like this could mean for his coaching career. Although no matter what, it is not an ideal situation to be in.

Read More: Deion Sanders’ Colorado To Leave Pac-12 After TV Deal Finalized

Deion Sanders To Have Surgery

Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin..



You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

According to Pat McAfee of The Pat McAfee show, Deion Sanders is going through another emergency. This time, he will be having surgery on his groin to remove another blood clot. McAfee seemed quite somber about the whole thing, although he and his castmates were quick to offer their best regards to the NFL legend. Overall, this is pretty scary stuff. Blood clots are no joke, especially with his family history in mind. Hopefully, he is able to get things sorted out. Our best wishes go out to Coach Prime during this difficult time.

Over the coming days, there will certainly be some updates on how the surgery goes. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed. Additionally, let us know what you think of this story, in the comments section down below.

Read More: Pitt Coach Blasts Deion Sanders For Portal Use