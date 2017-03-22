blood clots
- MusicTori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapse, Doctors Reportedly Discovered Blood ClotsRecent reports indicate that the singer-songwriter and actress is currently under treatment in the ICU after she collapsed at dinner.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDeion Sanders Reportedly Set To Have Blood Clot SurgeryDeion Sanders is going through some health issues.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeR. Kelly Accuses Prison Of Neglecting His Medical Needs: "I'm Scared For My Life"R Kelly previously underwent surgery for blood clots. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Reveals She Was Hospitalized With "Stroke-Like" Blood Clot In Her BrainHailey has since made it back home and says that she's doing better.By Hayley Hynes
- GramDeion Sanders Has Two Toes Amputated, Shows Surgery In DocuseriesThe NFL legend revealed he had two toes removed due to the danger of blood clots and he detailed his journey for the world.By Erika Marie
- RandomCoronavirus Could Cause Strokes In Young Adults, Doctors WarnDoctors are warning folks in their 30s and 40s that coronavirus might be the cause of a recent increase in strokes in normally healthy young adults.By Lynn S.
- MusicTravis Barker Opens Up About Overcoming Harrowing Health ScaresTravis Barker cannot be stopped. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsBrandon Ingram Expected To Fully Recover By Next Season Following SurgeryIngram successfully completes blood clot surgery.By Milca P.
- MusicBlink-182 Las Vegas Residency Postponed Due To Travis Barker Medical IssueThe drummer's band won't be performing this week due to his medical condition.By Zaynab
- SportsChris Bosh Reportedly Sued By His Mother After Cutting Her OffHappy Mothers Day.By Devin Ch
- MusicSuge Knight Reportedly Back In Hospital For Blood ClotsSuge Knight is reportedly at USC medical center in stable condition. By Kevin Goddard