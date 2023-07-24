Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapse, Doctors Reportedly Discovered Blood Clots

Tori Kelly is receiving a lot of prayer messages and well-wishes due to a recently reported scare. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter and actress had dinner with some friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night (July 23), and collapsed during her outing. Moreover, sources claim that she passed out and was unconscious “for a while,” and her colleagues quickly took action. However, when considering what would be the best scenario, they decided to not risk her being taken to a nearby hospital in the downtown area. Instead, they opted to take her to Cedars-Sinai, an L.A. institution that’s one of the most lauded medical facilities in the country.

Furthermore, they opted out of calling an ambulance and escorted her outside, got her in a vehicle, and went as fast as they could to Cedars-Sinai. When they arrived, Tori Kelly was reportedly rushed to the intensive care unit to receive assessment and treatment. What’s more is that one of the friends that accompanied the R&B and soul singer to dinner allegedly said that Kelly’s heart was beating really fast. From what these reports indicate, the Grammy-winning artist had blood clots in her legs and lungs.

Tori Kelly Performing In February 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Tori Kelly performs at the EMPIRE Salutes The GRAMMYs With Adam Blackstone & Friends at City Market Social House on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE)

Upon doctors’ discovery of these, they moved forward to determine whether she has blood clots near her heart, as well. While fans anxiously await an update, reports suggest that the medical team is still working on her healing and is determining if there are any more clots. In addition, Tori Kelly reportedly went in and out of consciousness during the ordeal and during her time so far under medical care. As of writing this article, no official representative or source close to Kelly has come forward with a statement on these reports.

Meanwhile, according to UPROXX, Kelly might’ve been gearing up for the release of a new album, with her single “Missing U” dropping recently, plus her teases of a return to R&B. In fact, it’s been a while since we heard from her in a musical capacity. Hopefully the star recovers well and gets the care she deserves. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tori Kelly.

