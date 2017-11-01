collapse
- MusicTori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapse, Doctors Reportedly Discovered Blood ClotsRecent reports indicate that the singer-songwriter and actress is currently under treatment in the ICU after she collapsed at dinner.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSection Of Philly's I-95 Collapses After FireSee what the interstate looks like after a tanker caught fire beneath it. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade Overcome With Emotion While Visiting Collapsed Condo MemorialD-Wade got emotional while visiting the Surfside Condo Memorial site and speaking with the search and rescue team.By Joshua Robinson
- RandomPartial Building Collapse Near Miami Leaves At Least 4 Dead, 10 Injured, & 159 MissingUpdated numbers reveal that there are at least four people dead and 159 people missing following the devastating partial building collapse near Miami.By Cole Blake
- SportsTom Brady Trolls The Falcons In Hilarious FashionThe Falcons will never live down their epic Super Bowl collapse.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFlorida's Keyontae Johnson Upgraded To Stable Condition, FaceTiming TeamKeyontae Johnson is in stable condition and has been able to FaceTime his teammates.By Cole Blake
- SportsGators Offer Update On Keyontae Johnson After On-Court CollapseBasketball fans continue to pray for Keyontae Johnson.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFlorida Star Keyontae Johnson Collapses During GameKeyontae Johnson is reportedly in "critical but stable condition" after being taken to the hospital.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following Frightening Onstage CollapseD.L. Hughley tested positive for COVID-19, following his frightening collapse onstage in Nashville.By Cole Blake
- NewsCoronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses On The Sick In ChinaDozens were trapped inside. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsTexans' Epic Collapse Leads To Hysteria Throughout Social MediaThe Chiefs mounted a comeback for the ages.By Alexander Cole
- FootballKyriq McDonald Collapses Mid-Play During Ohio State GameWe wish McDonald a speedy recovery!By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ.I.D Concert Stopped Due To Earthquake-Like Damages: "We Put Cracks In The Ceiling"J.I.D brought down the house at Ithaca College in NY.By Devin Ch
- SportsMarcus Morris Rips Celtics Teammates For Blowing 28-Point Lead After Kyrie InjuryThe Boston Celtics are running short on patience.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Says Backup Dancer Collapsed Due To Suffering Seizure On StageIggy Azalea's backup dancer collapsed on stage.By Aron A.
- SocietyFloor Collapses Under Entire Party As Students Mob To Chief Keef's "Faneto"Chief Keef sparks the madness. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDancefloor Collapses At Clemson Party: 30 People Injured In Frightening VideoStudents were celebrating their football team's victory.By Zaynab
- SocietyA 2nd Earthquake Ravages The Indonesian Island Of Lombok, 37 Reported DeadDisaster strikes in Southeast Asia.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump On Fans Having Seizures: "That Sh*t Kept Happening At Wireless, Man"Lil Pump opens up about his experience.By Zaynab
- SportsBoston Celtics Legend Bill Russell Rushed To HospitalThe all-time great has been dealing with heart issues.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBridge Collapse At Florida International University Leaves Several People DeadAt least five to six vehicles are stuck under the bridge. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams On Live TV Collapse: "It Was Really Scary"Wendy Williams was back in action this morning. By Matt F