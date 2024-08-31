Fatman Scoop Tragically Passes Away After Collapsing Onstage Mid-Performance

Fatman Scoop was 53.

Hip-hop losses another fan-favorite name. According to an update from New York Post, New York City rapper and iconic hype man Fatman Scoop has passed away after suffering a medical emergency onstage. The "Be Faithful" MC was the headlining act at the Green & Gold Party in Hamden, Connecticut. Horror struck about an hour and change into his performance which was scheduled to begin around 7:15 p.m. last night. Scoop was walking around shirtless on the stage and eventually made his way behind the DJ's booth. Seconds after doing so, the 53-year-old then suddenly fell behind the table and out of view of the spectators. Chest compressions were administered to Fatman Scoop, but sadly to no avail. According to TMZ Hip Hop the crowd quickly became silent and they said that authorities were sent out to help around 8:33 p.m.

After CPR didn't do the trick, the rapper was carried out on a stretcher to a local hospital. There is currently no word on what caused his death or how long he lasted when he arrived. At this time, we ask that you please remain respectful to the loved ones of Fatman Scoop, and we are sending our condolences out as well. While he wasn't a hitmaker or uber-popular name, he was undoubtedly a legend for his unique and fun personality.

Fatman Scoop Was Rushed To The Hospital After Passing Out

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Fatman Scoop performs onstage at The O2 Arena on March 11, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)

Scoop was able to add extra juice to track that no one else could replicate today. Because of his special talents, the East Coast MC was able to score some incredible collaborations both old and new. Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri, Smino, and Blxst are just a few to list off. If more news comes out about this developing story, we will be sure to keep you in the loop.

