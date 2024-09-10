Fatman Scoop's Family Announces Special Event At The Apollo To Honor Late Rapper

The celebration of life will be held in Harlem.

Fatman Scoop's family has announced that they will be hosting a special celebration of life event at the iconic Harlem venue, The Apollo Theater. "Please join the Freeman family in the celebration of Isaac "Fatman Scoop" Freeman at the Apollo this Thursday," they wrote in a message on Instagram while sharing a flyer for the event.

In the comments section of the post, fans shared their love for Scoop and his family. "Gonna miss you my guy. But your music and your voice will live on for many years!! Thank you so much for blessing us and being true and humble," one fan posted. Another wrote: "So wish I could be there!! I’ll make some noise all the way from London with you all."

Fatman Scoop Performs At RAC Arena In Australia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 11: Fatman Scoop during Fridayz Live '23 at RAC Arena on November 11, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Scoop passed away, last month, after collapsing during a concert in Connecticut at 53 years old. In a video of the incident, he could be seen receiving chest compressions behind the DJ screen on stage. Other performers led the crowd in prayer, according to the New York Post. The next day, his tour manager Birch “Pure Cold” Michael confirmed his passing in a statement on social media. “I am honestly lost for words,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x.”

