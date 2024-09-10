Fatman Scoop's Family Announces Special Event At The Apollo To Honor Late Rapper

BYCole Blake72 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Blast Off Tour At O2 Arena, London
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Fatman Scoop performs onstage at The O2 Arena on March 11, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)
The celebration of life will be held in Harlem.

Fatman Scoop's family has announced that they will be hosting a special celebration of life event at the iconic Harlem venue, The Apollo Theater. "Please join the Freeman family in the celebration of Isaac "Fatman Scoop" Freeman at the Apollo this Thursday," they wrote in a message on Instagram while sharing a flyer for the event.

In the comments section of the post, fans shared their love for Scoop and his family. "Gonna miss you my guy. But your music and your voice will live on for many years!! Thank you so much for blessing us and being true and humble," one fan posted. Another wrote: "So wish I could be there!! I’ll make some noise all the way from London with you all."

Read More: Fatman Scoop Tragically Passes Away After Collapsing Onstage Mid-Performance

Fatman Scoop Performs At RAC Arena In Australia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 11: Fatman Scoop during Fridayz Live '23 at RAC Arena on November 11, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Scoop passed away, last month, after collapsing during a concert in Connecticut at 53 years old. In a video of the incident, he could be seen receiving chest compressions behind the DJ screen on stage. Other performers led the crowd in prayer, according to the New York Post. The next day, his tour manager Birch “Pure Cold” Michael confirmed his passing in a statement on social media. “I am honestly lost for words,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x.”

Fatman Scoop's Celebration Of Life Details Revealed

His family also put out a statement, adding: "FatManScoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage… FatMan Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Fatman Scoop's celebration of life on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Fatman Scoop Honored By Hip-Hop Legends As Family Shares Statement On His Passing

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...