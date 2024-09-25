Fatman Scoop's Cause Of Death Revealed

We tragically lost Scoop on August 30.

Fatman Scoop was and always will be a beloved hip-hop figure. The Harlem, New York native was able to bring immense energy to any track, lowkey or not. He's certainly leaving an indelible mark on the genre and one that will really never be able to be replicated again. The world abruptly lost Scoop on August 30 after collapsing onstage mid-performance at Hamden Town Center Park in Connecticut. Everyone in the crowd fell silent as soon as he fell out of view behind the DJ table. Medical personnel got to the event a little after 8:30 p.m. and tried to administer CPR.

He was then transported to a local hospital, which is where he lived his final moments. But in true Fatman Scoop fashion, he did get to do what he was best at; having fans jump around and live just as carefree and fun as he did. His radiant personality will assuredly always be with us and his loved ones for the rest of time. It's why it's still hard to talk about him almost a month later, as we now have confirmation on his cause of death.

Fatman Scoop Collapsed Onstage In Connecticut Back In Late August

According to AllHipHop, the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that it was by way of natural causes. Specifically, it had to with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. It essentially leads to clogged arteries, unregulated high blood pressure, and blood clots. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out the friends and family of Fatman Scoop during this difficult time.