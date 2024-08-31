Fatman Scoop Honored By Hip-Hop Legends As Family Shares Statement On His Passing

Missy Elliott, Meek Mill, and more paid their tributes to Fatman Scoop. Rest In Peace to a legend.

Fatman Scoop (real name Isaac Freeman III) has tragically passed away at the age of 53 after collapsing onstage at a Connecticut festival. The news shocked hip-hop fans everywhere, as well as the wider music community that heard his booming voice on many hyped hits over the years. Moreover, hip-hop legends and spectators alike poured their tributes in on social media, commenting on the New York City native's positive attitude and the fun-loving presence that he brought to his art and personal life. In addition, his family released a statement on his loss that similarly highlighted the power of his legacy.

"A Message from the Freeman Family," the statement began. "It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. FatMan Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage." Check out more reactions and homages following his passing in the Instagram post below.

Fatman Scoop's Family's Statement + Tributes

"FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten. As we mourn the loss of FatMan Scoop, we also celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched. FatMan Scoop's legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever."