KRS-One Bashes Hip Hop For Only Honoring Rappers After They Die

He wants emcees to get flowers while they can still smell them.

KRS-One is one of the most outspoken emcees of all time. He has no problem airing out his issues with other rappers or even the genre itself. The latter proved to be the target of his latest talking point. During an appearance on the 97.9 The Box, KRS-One took hip hop to task for elevating the status of artists after they die. He lamented the fact that so many go unappreciated during their lifetime, and are only given legendary status when they can no longer appreciate it.

The whole conversation started with Fatman Scoop. KRS-One had high praise for the rapper, who died on August 30. "It's a shame we're talking about him in this way," KRS stated. "Hip hop gotta stop doing that. Only when dudes pass, that's when they get on." The Boogie Down Productions frontman went on to assert that fans need to appreciate talent when it's still in front of them. "We should've been looking at Fatman Scoop when his career was blowing up." He then went on to point out that Scoop never got radio play during his lifetime.

KRS-One Wants To See Hip Hop Evolve As A Genre

The interviewer asked KRS-One whether other genres of music honor their dead appropriately, and the rapper shot the question down on principle. "Other genres suck," he noted. "We don't give a f*ck about them. Hip hop runs sh*t." KRS-One believes that rap should set the standard for other genres in terms of honoring their artists, since it's the most popular. This isn't the first time the rapper has taken the current generation to task for their nonchalant behavior.

During a 2023 panel at Essence Festival, KRS-One labeled modern rappers "traitors" when it came to the original intent of the genre. "What people call rap or hip hop today is a disgrace to our culture," he said to a surprised crowd. "An absolute betrayal, disrespect and a disgrace... If you know what original hip hop is all about and you choose to do the opposite, you a traitor." KRS-One has said some positive things about the likes of Kendrick Lamar, but it's clear he wants to see lots of change within the game.