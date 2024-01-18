Joe Budden Criticizes "Sad" Hip Hop 50 Celebrations

Joe Budden agrees with KRS-One.

BYCaroline Fisher
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening

Last year was jam-packed with events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, but not everybody was impressed. Joe Budden recently shared his thoughts on the festivities on an episode of his podcast, echoing KRS-One's criticism. According to him, the Hip Hop 50 celebrations he saw lacked hip-hop, which made them pointless in his eyes.

“I hate all them sh*ts,” Budden began. “They coulda celebrated Hip Hop and honored Hip Hop, which is what KRS-One was saying. He was saying, ‘Why would I show up to these events to celebrate Hip Hop and there’s no Hip Hop there?’” His criticism didn't stop there, however. He went on to describe how some of the events even made him feel "depressed," as seeing his favorite artists in rough shape was a disappointment. "That's sad for me," he added.

Read More: Joe Budden Seemingly Reacts To Katt Williams & Kevin Hart Beef

Joe Budden Agrees With KRS-One's Hip Hop 50 Comments

As for KRS-One's take on the Hip Hop 50 celebrations, he revealed in December that he turned down LL Cool J's invite to the Grammys', as he felt that they were responsible for exploiting the culture. “I was asked about two months ago; they asked me to do it and I turned them down,” he began.

“With all due respect, LL COOL J himself called me, spoke to my wife and pretty much begged for me to be on the show but we turned him down. And reason being is because I know people don’t understand this — and I say this respectfully. KRS-One is a Hip Hop extremist. I’m not violent, a violent extremist. I’m ins*ne with this culture. I know I must have lost my mind in this.” What do you think of Joe Budden's take on last year's Hip Hop 50 celebrations? Do you agree with him, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Joe Budden Confesses Jay-Z Conflict Wasn't Something He Handled Well

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.