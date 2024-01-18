Joe Budden Criticizes "Sad" Hip Hop 50 Celebrations

Last year was jam-packed with events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, but not everybody was impressed. Joe Budden recently shared his thoughts on the festivities on an episode of his podcast, echoing KRS-One's criticism. According to him, the Hip Hop 50 celebrations he saw lacked hip-hop, which made them pointless in his eyes.

“I hate all them sh*ts,” Budden began. “They coulda celebrated Hip Hop and honored Hip Hop, which is what KRS-One was saying. He was saying, ‘Why would I show up to these events to celebrate Hip Hop and there’s no Hip Hop there?’” His criticism didn't stop there, however. He went on to describe how some of the events even made him feel "depressed," as seeing his favorite artists in rough shape was a disappointment. "That's sad for me," he added.

As for KRS-One's take on the Hip Hop 50 celebrations, he revealed in December that he turned down LL Cool J's invite to the Grammys', as he felt that they were responsible for exploiting the culture. “I was asked about two months ago; they asked me to do it and I turned them down,” he began.

“With all due respect, LL COOL J himself called me, spoke to my wife and pretty much begged for me to be on the show but we turned him down. And reason being is because I know people don’t understand this — and I say this respectfully. KRS-One is a Hip Hop extremist. I’m not violent, a violent extremist. I’m ins*ne with this culture. I know I must have lost my mind in this.” What do you think of Joe Budden's take on last year's Hip Hop 50 celebrations? Do you agree with him, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

