KRS-One: Hip Hop Pioneer & Educator

KRS-One is a leading emcee in New York and the global Hip Hop space. Many refer to him as an activist, educator, and icon, and rightly so. For decades, KRS-One has remained a significant foundation piece in Hip Hop’s landscape since his breakthrough in the late '80s. A founding member of Boogie Down Productions, alongside DJ Scott La Rock and D-Nice, KRS is one of rap’s most influential entities. Boogie Down Production's debut album, Criminal Minded, is also widely regarded as one of the best Hip Hop albums ever.

In anticipation of his birthday on August 20, KRS-One restored 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in his hometown, The Bronx. It was a move he believes will positively impact the birthplace of Hip Hop. For someone who may appear out of the game, the rapper still advocates and educates on the genre's glory. He’s also the man behind the iconic single “Sound of Da Police,” a song that still enjoys airplay and soundtrack placements to the present day.

Since its inception, the perception of rap has often been mixed. While the misogynist lyrics are bashed, rap’s political landscape has been acclaimed from the jump. There is always a positive and negative attitude, whether between educationists, music lovers, political offices, or the media. KRS-One, however, has always been on the positive side of lyrical history. He embodies several teaching roles in his music, which is why he’s been dubbed “Teacha One.”

KRS-One: “The Voice Of The People”

KRS-One was born Lawrence “Kris” Parker in Brooklyn. A troubled childhood and multiple relocation stints with his abusive family led him to homelessness at 16. During his time at a community shelter, he happened upon Scott La Rock, and the rest was history. The moniker “KRS-One” stands for Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone.

He uses his rap to drive home messages of social and cultural change. One of his successful albums, Edutainment, speaks on the hard-knock life of poor, marginalized communities like The Bronx. When listening to KRS-One, themes centered around racism, poverty, and the Black race keep coming up. He is also somewhat of a smooth narrator, making the harsh realities of his lyrics digestible.

The first track of Edutainment, “Exhibit A,” lectures listeners on what rap is all about, its origins and background. He describes rap as “the last voice of Black people.” He further explains rap as the “revolutionary tool in changing racist America.” His early days with Boogie Down Productions took on a storytelling rap style. This was evident with songs like “Love’s Gonna Get’cha,” which greatly addresses poverty and its impact on communities. Speaking directly and in metaphors on the Black American viewpoint of the police and their method of maintaining law and order, songs like “Black Cop” and “Sound of da Police” address the complex police-citizen relationship prevalent in Black neighborhoods.

Meet Lawrence “Kris” Parker

Lawrence Parker has New York in his blood, through and through. His love for his hometown started in his early years when he left home to pursue a career as an MC. Spending time at a homeless shelter in the Bronx, his mates, noticing his fascination with the Hare Krishna god, started to refer to him as Kris. At that age, he did more than hone his MC craft- he began to graffiti on walls with his signature name, KRS-One. Recently, his love for the Bronx was reciprocated by Italian street artist Jorit, who made a city mural for him. He describes the MC as one who unites the aggression of rap with positive messages. Some of his interests revolve around museums and libraries, but at the center of it all, KRS-One is all about receiving and passing down knowledge.

Boogie Down Productions

At BDP, KRS-One was a voice for conscious music. He was the lead artist of the group and was at the forefront of their albums. The collective was also one of the first pioneers of DJ and Emcee rap collaborations, which became widespread in the '80s and '90s. The group’s music was ahead of its time, having worked with many successful producers like Rakim and Marley Marl.

In August 1987, DJ Scott La Rock was murdered, becoming the first high-profile rap-murder case. As expected, there was turmoil regarding handling the label. This was more worrisome as they had just broken out of B Boy Records. BDP decided not to fold, and in 1988, their sophomore album gained notoriety with songs like “My Philosophy.” Other tracks like “I’m Still #1” and “Jimmy” cemented the album’s classical status. By All Means Necessary received widespread praise from critics and fans for its powerful themes on social consciousness and activism.

