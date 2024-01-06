Joe Budden Seemingly Reacts To Katt Williams & Kevin Hart Beef

Kevin Hart's latest beef subject is Katt Williams, a new opponent who popped up following his lawsuit against Tasha K. Moreover, you've probably heard of Williams' discussion-sparking interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, on which he goes at a whole host of pop culture figures. One of those is Hart, who quickly had some words to say about the comedian's attacks against him and his career. However, it seems like a lot of fans were a little disappointed with his clap-back, or that it wasn't a very worthwhile effort. While Joe Budden by no means named this directly, many fans still interpreted that this is what he tweeted about on Saturday (January 6).

"Could’ve just not replied yaknow lol," Joe Budden wrote on the social media platform of Kevin Hart's response. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad," he had tweeted. "In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film 'LIFT' which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know she’s talking about “Katt” [crying-laughing emojis]. Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!"

Joe Budden Appears To React To Kevin Hart's Response To Katt Williams

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart went at Katt WIlliams again on his NBA Unplugged show. "Do you entertain the circus or do you watch it?" he inquired to Kendrick Perkins. The 44-year-old also joked that Williams bought the New York Knicks and "returned them with a receipt," plus some jabs at his comments about being an avid book reader as a child. Overall, it seemed like he backtracked his own remarks about this anger management being sad, and if he was just trying to joke around and be light about the topic, it didn't really resonate with the crowd.

Still, we're sure that, like many other celebrities, the Night School actor will probably have some more deep thoughts to say about all this. Maybe it will be a more serious and direct response, or he'll stay on the comedy train to match Williams' energy. With a topic as wide-yielding and beef-provoking as this, we doubt it'll slow down soon. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kevin Hart, Joe Budden, and Katt Williams.

