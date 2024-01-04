Gilbert Arenas Defends Kevin Hart Against Katt Williams

Gilbert Arenas has spoken in defense of Kevin Hart after Katt Williams called Hart an industry plant. Arenas explained that Hart found success forging a career and succeeding in roles that Williams himself admitted to turning down. In Arenas' eyes, that didn't make Hart a plant, but instead, someone simply making do with the opportunities he could get. Furthermore, Arenas questioned why Williams was trying to diminish Hart's career for accepting the roles that Williams, as mentioned, had admitted to not wanting in the first place.

It echoes some of the comments that Michael Blackson made about Williams in his own response to the bombshell interview on Club Shay Shay. In a series of tweets, Blackson argued that while Williams was an all-time great of comedy, his interview was inflammatory by design. He argued that Williams was "trying to seem relevant" and should remember that he is not the "Katt Williams of 2005".

Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams

However, Hart made his own response to Williams following the interview. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know she’s talking about “Katt” 😂😂😂 Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!" Hart wrote on X.

Hart and Williams have previously clashed, when Hart stood up for Tiffany Haddish after Williams made comments about her in 2018. However, Williams' interview with Shannon Sharpe did present a broadside of attacks. Williams had thoughts on Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey, as well as major music figures such as Diddy and Kanye. For the most part, Sharpe was happy to sit back and let Williams rant, throwing in the occasional interjection. Ironically, Sharpe would also be the one to host Arenas for his comments about the fallout of the previous interview.

