Joe Budden Claims Numerous Artists Are Making Albums With AI

Joe Budden is someone who has always been open and honest about his feelings as it pertains to the music industry. Overall, if there is something that perturbs him, he is going to speak on it. Although his harsh album reviews have made him some enemies over the years, his fans are the ones who matter. They are always eager and willing to hear what he has to say. One area that Joe is particularly opinionated about is artificial intelligence. After all, AI is something that has truly exploded in 2023.

While on the Need To Know podcast, Budden got to speak at length about artificial intelligence and its potential impact on the music landscape. Budden has always been a staunch advocate for the real creatives out there. He is not a fan of those who simply make stuff for commercial success. Overall, he is someone who appreciates true artistry. However, AI has the potential to completely remove that from the music world entirely. Below, he even notes how some artists are using it to construct whole albums.

Read More: Joe Budden's "Halfway House" Turns 15

Joe Budden Issues A Warning

Although Joe did not give proof or any names, he did say that he can tell the difference between an album made by a human soul and one that is governed by AI. Perhaps in the future, regular music listeners will begin telling the difference as well. For now, however, most mainstream artists have not let on to the alleged use of AI. While some have partnered with AI programs for one-off songs, whole albums have been a bit of a taboo. Only time will tell whether or not that completely changes.

Artificial intelligence will continue to be a hot topic of debate in the music world. Having said that, let us know what you think of AI, in the comments section below. Are you okay with its usage, or do you think it needs to go away? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

Read More: Joe Budden On Lizzo: "That's Celebrities!"