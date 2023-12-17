Ice-T Says He Could "Act Forever" With A.I. Technology

Ice-T says that he "could potentially act forever" with the use of artificial intelligence. He discussed his stance on the technology being used to create a future version of himself while hosting a book launch for Mark Minevich’s Our Planet Powered By AI.

"I wouldn’t care. I think to say ‘no’ would be selfish. A future AI version of me would be better than me," Ice-T said before joking, "I’d worry if it could f*ck." From there, he explained that the technology is inevitable. “I believe it’s coming and we need to just address it as it comes," he said. "There is nothing you can do. One of my favorite quotes from [famed producer] Quincy Jones is, ‘if you want to lose a fight, fight the future.' If you can’t beat them, join them. I am trying to read as much [as I can] to be involved as it grows.”

Read More: Ice Cube Doubles Down On Calling AI Music "Demonic"

Ice-T Poses With "Our Planet Powered by AI"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Mark Minevich, Ice-T and Noel Ashman attend Ice-T and Noel Ashman host Mark Minevich's book “Our Planet Powered by AI at Private Residence on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

He added: “I think people are freaking because they think they are going to lose their jobs — but people can lose their jobs at any time. I don’t think people will lose jobs, they will have different jobs, we will become more computer-ish type people. When you imagine the future, you don’t imagine manual tasks, you imagine future sh*t.”

Not everyone has been so understanding of A.I. Ice Cube once labeled it "demonic" during a back and forth on Twitter. "Samples are approved or denied by the song owners," Ice Cube said back in May. "Totally different than taking a dead artist and making a new song they never approved and saying things they may not agree with. That’s evil and demonic to me." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice-T and A.I. technology on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice Cube On AI Music: "I Don't Wanna Hear That Bullshit"

[Via]