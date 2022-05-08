book
- MusicDrake Proclaims He's "Not Human," Reposts Viral Concert Clip To Prove ItGiven that the Toronto artist is such a sports fan, it's good that he can back that up with some quick reflexes to flex with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechIce-T Says He Could "Act Forever" With A.I. TechnologyIce-T isn't too worried about A.I. technology.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ Balvin Praises Britney Spears' Memoir SuccessJ Balvin offers heartfelt praise for Britney Spears.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureCommon Announces "AND THEN WE RISE" Book: What We KnowA story of health and wellness, the rap legend’s latest written work will be released on January 23, 2024.By Wyatt Westlake
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett & Will Smith Are Considering Writing A Book Together"There’s definitely other books to come," Jada says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDrake Nearly Hit In The Head With Book Onstage: "You Lucky I’m Quick"Things would not have ended well for the book-thrower.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJeezy Explains Meaning Behind "Adversity For Sale" Book TitleJeezy recently explained his goals for his new book, "Adversity For Sale."By Cole Blake
- MusicRapper Memoirs You Should Read ImmediatelyMany notable rappers have penned memoirs to tell their stories in a way that is completely separate from music.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJeezy Channels Street Wisdom Into New Book "Adversity For Sale"Jeezy has become the latest rapper to turn his experiences into a book.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music2Pac Biography Set To Release Late 20232Pac's legend will continue to live on.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CulturePamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed Her In New BookPamela Anderson says that Tim Allen flashed her behind the scenes of "Home Improvement."By Cole Blake
- MusicMF DOOM Biography In The Works, Due Out In 2024A biography on MF DOOM is being published through Astra House.By Cole Blake
- GramBritney Spears Announces Plan To Drop A "Tell-All" Book By End Of 2022Britney Spears says she's releasing a "tell-all" book by the end of the year.By Cole Blake