50 Cent Cosigns Charlamagne The God's New Book Title Playing On His Iconic Album Title

50 Cent uses his Instagram account about as much as anyone, though normally the people who end up on there aren't there for good reasons. He uses the platform to comment on social issues and start beef with just about anyone he sees fit. Recently that's manifested with numerous people in Diddy's circle. As the events surrounding the rap mogul have evolved dating back to last year 50 has continued to joke about and harass him on his Instagram. The newest name to pop up on 50's page is Charlmagne Tha God, though its for far different reasons than most.

Charlamagne has a new book coming out soon and for the title he chose to cleverly play on one of 50's iconic album titles. Get Honest Or Die Lying is the title of the book, an obvious reference to 50's Get Rich Or Die Tryin. 50 was surprisingly in favor of the idea sharing a post promoting the book with a positive caption. "Bro your idea, to use my idea , is a good idea 👋👋👋😆@cthagod I’m gonna check this out I’m sure it’s good" 50's post reads. Charlamagne himself even pulled up in the comments to joke that
"I’ll have your money by Monday!!!!." Check out the entire post below.

50 Cent Loves Charlamagne's Book Title

In the comments, fans are much less kind to Charlamagne's book concept. "Who wants life advice from Charlemagne?" one of the most updated replies on the post reads. "Charlamagne has been lying his whole life. 😂" another comment reads. Recently, 50 has been using his Instagram to continue posting about Diddy. He's insinuated multiple times that the rap mogul might be at risk of taking his own life. Those posts came in the wake of recent allegations made against him.

What do you think of 50 Cent cosigning Charlamagne The Dog playing off of one of his album titles for the name of his new book? Do you agree with fans that Charlamagne has no right to publish a book about telling the truth? Let us know in the comment section below.

