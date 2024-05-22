50 Cent Jokes About Diddy's Suicide After Latest Lawsuit

Nobody trolls harder than 50 Cent. He's unrivaled when it comes to making other rappers look bad. Not that Diddy needs help in this regard. The Bad Boy founder lost all of his goodwill with the public after the harrowing footage of him attacking Cassie was aired on CNN. The statute of limitations on the attack will keep Diddy from facing legal repercussions, but his troubles are far from over. The man formerly known as Puff Daddy has been accused of drugging and assaulting a woman over two decades ago, and 50 had something to say. Of course he did.

Shortly after the new Diddy accusations rolled in, 50 Cent reposted the story on his Instagram. "Got damn boy another one," he wrote in the caption. The G-Unit mastermind then dished out his darkest insult to date, alluding to Diddy's potential suicide. "This my last puffy post I think he might kill himself," he explained. "I don’t want no parts of that." The post has since been deleted.

50 Cent Claimed He Didn't Want To Spur Diddy's Death

50's joke divided the fans in his comment section. Some thought it was fitting, and urged him to keep dismantling Diddy's reputation, while others felt it went a little too far. "It's too late. Suicides not a joke," wrote one disturbed user. "You're taking things too far." Another simply wrote: "50 you're an actual MENACE."

50 Cent has had something to say about each new Diddy accusation that surfaces. He was one of the countless industry figures who were horrified by the aforementioned assault footage. He also noted that the footage was released to the public despite the fact that it no longer carries legal weight. The rapper does not think this decision was coincidental. "This is why they put that tape out," he wrote on X. "They know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t un see what we saw."

50 was also critical of Diddy's public apology. The latter posted an Instagram video in which he chalked up his abuse of Cassie to a "dark period" in his life, and the public didn't buy it. The general consensus was that Diddy was only apologizing (and poorly, at that) because he got caught. The "P.I.M.P." rapper agreed. "This is not going to work," he wrote on Instagram. "Who is advising him right now? SMH bad move."

