50 Cent Thinks Diddy’s Alleged Secret Tapes Have Scared His Peers Into Silence

On Friday, CNN exclusively obtained some disturbing 2016 footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel. The footage appears to corroborate some of the accusations the singer made against Diddy in her 2023 lawsuit, which was settled almost immediately after she filed. Since it came out, the footage has been making its rounds online, with countless social media users and peers weighing in.

One of Diddy's most vocal critics, 50 Cent, was quick to react. Shortly after the video was released, he took to Instagram, mocking the Bad Boy Records founder for maintaining his innocence amid the various lawsuits waged against him in recent months. While it may seem as though Diddy's situation couldn't get any worse right now, he was hit with even more allegations yesterday. Male producer Prince accuses the mogul of trying to "blackball" him from the industry because he refused his sexual advances. Of course, 50 Cent had a few things to say about that too.

50 Cent Reacts To Prince's Diddy Allegations

In response to Prince's upsetting allegations, 50 Cent shared them on Instagram. He also provided followers with a theory as to why more of Diddy's celebrity peers aren't speaking up. According to him, it may be because they're just as guilty. "😳I don’t know, this is so bad 🤦," he wrote. "A lot of people aren’t saying anything because they are in them tapes."

For those who don't recall, Diddy was speculated to have had various tapes confiscated from his mansions when Homeland Security raided them in March. In his lawsuit, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones alleged that they feature "other celebrities, music label executives, politicians and athletes." What do you think of 50 Cent's reaction to Prince's new allegations against Diddy? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

