Diddy Accused By Producer Of Trying To Force Oral Sex Onto Him

Diddy has been in a whirlwind of accusations and lawsuits for the past few months over alleged abuse, sex trafficking, and more. However, while many think that the worst is already behind him, new claims, allegations, and potential evidence continues to emerge and build the unconfirmed and speculative case against him. The latest of these comes from producer Prince, who recently took to Instagram to claim that the Bad Boy mogul attempted to blackball him in the industry because he refused to perform oral sex on him. The Grammy Award-winning musician claimed that he's been warning folks about Sean Combs for years, and only now are people retracting their previous skepticism.

"13 years I’ve been exposing this man #diddy," producer Prince captioned his IG post with his claims against Diddy. "No one believed me till now. At that time when you were my age looking as good as I did s**t he wanted my a**, but homeboy didn’t know I don’t get down wit none of that s**t #westside @deathrowrecords."

Producer Prince's Accusations Against Diddy

"I told everybody that @diddy was a #BAN back in 2011 when he took a pass at me over the @frenchmontana deal," the post itself read. "Noooo 1 believed me. Diddy tried to blackball me because I didn't suck his d**k. But before investigating, he didn't know my roots with the music industry & Suge Knight. What goes around comes around and I'm still here, MF. Yall seen the videos today. Yall should have listened to @2pac. Word to @50cent." As for the video that producer Prince refers to, it's new alleged camera footage of Diddy supposedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. The actions shown in the clip match those that she alleged he performed in her since-settled lawsuit against him, although none of this has seen an official ruling or confirmation under court of law.

Meanwhile, as more folks in pop culture react to the footage, Diddy finds himself fighting more of an uphill battle than ever. Hopefully the truth emerges soon through proper investigation, corroboration, and due process. In the meantime, we're sure that things will only get wilder from here as accusations and unverified tales mount. Who will be the next producer Prince to comment on this scandal?

