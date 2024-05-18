Candace Owens Supports Kanye West Theory About Protecting Diddy

We struggle to think of three more controversial celebrities in 2024. Candace Owens crediting Kanye West for a conspiracy theory he had about Diddy. It's a long walk, admittedly, but one the public was forced to take when security footage showed Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016. The footage shocked the public, and Owens, like every other celebrity on the planet, released a statement criticizing Diddy. She couldn't do so, however, without citing a bold claim that West previously made about the Bad Boy mogul.

Owens reposted the footage of the Cassie assault on her X (formerly Twitter) timeline. She then stated that the reason Diddy has been allowed to run amok for so long is because he's protected by the federal agencies within the U.S. "He's not in jail because he's a FED/CIA asset," Owens tweeted. "Kanye tried to tell everyone." The claim Owens made about Kanye West trying to "tell everyone" stems from an IG post the rapper made in 2021. He posted a screenshot of a text chain in which Diddy asked for his address. "N**ga f*ck you," he responded. "You Fed."

Candace Owens Claimed Diddy Was A CIA Asset

This is not the only time West has accused Diddy of shady behavior. During a 2022 appearance on the podcast Drink Champs, the rapper suggested that Diddy was untrustworthy. He also accused the mogul of making deals with federal agencies to keep himself out of trouble. "The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f*cking fed," he told the hosts.

Kanye West then alluded to a situation in which he felt Diddy was trying to entrap him to get him in legal trouble. "That's why you've gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card," he claimed. Diddy attended West's Rolling Loud performance in March, but the latter avoided interacting with him. According to TMZ the rapper "had no interest" in talking to or being seen with Diddy. West's instincts proved correct, even if his theory has yet to be proven.

