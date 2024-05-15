Kanye West Yeezy Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns Amid Mass Exodus At The Company

Kanye West has been criticized for a while now due to the fact that he had Milo Yiannopoulos as his chief of staff over at Yeezy. Overall, this was a problem for people due to Milo's questionable beliefs. He rose to prominence during the lead-up to the first Donald Trump Presidency. He fancied himself as a "provocateur" who constantly spewed racist, misogynistic, and downright white nationalist beliefs. Eventually, Milo was shunned from the Conservative movement after some poorly thought-out comments about child abuse on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

It feels like no coincidence that Milo was hired by Ye at the same time that the artist was going through his Nazi phase. However, after two years, Milo is walking away from the company. According to TMZ, Milo sent in a resignation letter as he simply cannot be a part of a company that is getting into the porn business. Milo claims Yeezy Porn has the potential to be "an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."

Read More: Kanye West's "Vultures" Finally On Spotify

Kanye West Is Changing Things Up

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As TMZ reports, Ye has been cleaning house over at Yeezy, and is bringing in a whole new team. Milo isn't so sure this is a good idea. Although he did say that he would be willing to go back to Yeezy. But only if Ye were to get out of the porn business. Recently, it was suspected that Ye changed his mind on the porn idea. However, it appears as though he is moving forward, as originally planned.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a good thing for Kanye West going further? What do you make of his decision to get into the porn industry? Will this ultimately backfire for him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

[Via]