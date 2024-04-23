Kanye West Receives Truly Bizarre Character Description From White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

Kanye was likened to a "white autist."

Back in 2022, Kanye West found himself amongst white nationalists. People like Milo Yiannopoulos and Nick Fuentes were key figures of his anti-semitic musings. Overall, fans were not amused by these associations. Eventually, Milo became the Yeezy Chief of Staff, which still confuses some. Meanwhile, Fuentes is still on a high from his days hanging out with Ye. Whenever he has the opportunity, he will talk about Kanye and the vibes he got from him. For instance, on a live stream with Sneako, Fuentes spoke about Ye and the way he allegedly switches up how he acts amongst different people.

“He would have to kind of tone up the Blackness when he was with other Black people. I noticed this,” he said. “When he was with the Black people, he would kind of tone up how Black he was acting. When he knew he was safe, when he knew it was a judgement-free zone and he could be himself, that’s when he realized his mom was a professor. And he didn’t come from Chicago, he came from Hyde Park. Big difference."

Nick Fuentes On Kanye West

Fuentes is speaking with extreme prejudice when he says this kind of stuff. After all, he has been adamant about his white nationalist positions. Furthermore, he even went so far as to say that deep down, Ye is a white autistic person. It's all very bizarre and a great indication that Ye should have never gotten himself involved with the likes of Fuentes and his ilk. “He came from the campus of University of Chicago," Fuentes continued. "He liked art, he liked poetry. You know, he’s like a white autist in many ways. He’s got the soul of a white autist. That’s what fuels his genius; not playing into this gang banger, ‘I fucked your bitch’ whatever.”

Let us know what you think of Nick Fuentes and his comments, down below. What did you make of Kanye aligning himself with these kinds of people back in 2022? Do you believe that this was the biggest misstep of Ye and his entire career? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

