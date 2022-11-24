Kanye West has been hanging around some truly bad people as of late. Of course, he was recently seen with Milo Yiannopoulos, who is his new campaign manager. Additionally, he is now hanging around political commentator Nick Fuentes.

Kanye West & Nick Fuentes

In the clip down below, you can see that Kanye and Fuentes were walking through Miami International Airport. They were actually on their way to Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago. Ye had noted that he wanted Trump to be his running mate, and clearly, they have some business to take care of.

Kanye West & Nick Fuentes together in Miami International Airport . pic.twitter.com/POJcX9WL2B — yefanatics (@yefanatics) November 23, 2022

Consequently, people are having quite a discussion about Fuentes on social media, and for good reason. Simply put, he has some very dangerous ideas. He has said numerous bad things about the black community and has even advocated for military intervention in black neighborhoods.

Overall, Fuentes is a white nationalist who has denied the holocaust. He is very open and honest about being a white nationalist, which makes Ye’s association with him that much stranger. Kanye West used to be an advocate for black people but now, he is hanging out with people who do the exact opposite.

Fans React To Ye’s Actions

Although Kanye still has quite a few defenders, there are plenty of fans who believe this is a horrible step in the wrong direction. Milo, Fuentes, and others of that ilk are provocateurs who want to uphold white supremacy. As a result, fans are truly disappointed that Kanye has stuped to this level.

“Nick Fuentes is one of the most prominent Holocaust deniers online right now, and Kanye is helping to mainstream him,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I seriously doubt that Kanye knows Nick Fuentes is a virulent racist because he’s an ill-informed moron, but this just illustrates how far he’s pathetically fallen down the right wing rabbit hole he’s gone that he’s in the same circles as these bigoted freaks,” said another.

Kanye West going from Bush hates black people after Katrina, to flying to Maro a Lago with Nick Fuentes of all people is quite the 17 yr journey. — Ric Pundit (@Ferric242) November 24, 2022

Nick Fuentes is one of the most prominent Holocaust deniers online right now, and Kanye is helping to mainstream him. https://t.co/jAvRIbUx0b — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) November 23, 2022

Kanye West hanging out with Nick Fuentes is depressingly predictable. I don't even know what to say about it, beyond:



bad — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) November 24, 2022

Just in case you need to explain who Nick Fuentes is to your cousin that's still a Kanye stan https://t.co/gFkYBmnB9K — Hugh "Parodeez Nuts" Kairs🍥 (@LyfeIzWeerd) November 24, 2022

I seriously doubt that Kanye knows Nick Fuentes is a virulent racist because he's an ill-informed moron, but this just illustrates how far he's pathetically fallen down the right wing rabbit hole he's gone that he's in the same circles as these bigoted freaks.



Incredibly sad. https://t.co/P8yBQvozGY — Steiner Mountain Resort Entertainment Director (@DocZeus) November 24, 2022

Moving forward, it is going to be very difficult for Ye to win back the trust of the people. He’s gone down a very scary path, and it remains to be seen what will come of all this.

