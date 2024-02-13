Kanye West Reveals Why He Can't Be Anti-Semitic And Why He Can't Be Canceled

Kanye West is someone who has always been controversial. Overall, he has maintained a certain level of controversy ever since he burst onto the scene. However, things took a turn for the absolute worst back in 2022. This is when Ye started making anti-semitic ramblings. Furthermore, he began hanging out with white nationalists like Nick Fuentes. It was all very concerning but Ye kept up the charade. Now, he has an album out and there are people who have essentially forgotten about his existence.

That said, there are still millions of people ready to support Ye, no matter what. Recently, the Vultures rapper was approached by TMZ while at the airport. It was here where he was asked whether or not he apologizes for the things he said in the past. Overall, Ye wasn't too focused on dishing out an apology. Instead, he claimed that the only ones he feels bad for are Jewish kids. He also claimed that he could not be anti-semitic because black people are the real Semitic people.

Kanye West Speaks Out

As for cancelation, well, Ye feels as though cancelation is simply something that cannot happen to him. He believes that this is because he is simply too interesting of an artist for people to stop listening to. It is a pretty interesting theory. Although if you look at what is happening with Anthony Fantano right now, it is clear that Ye just has a cultish fanbase. They believe in everything he does, and if you disagree, you are somehow the bad guy. Either way, Ye continues to succeed, despite everything.

Let us know what you think of his recent comments, down below. Also, did you listen to Vultures? If so, what did you think of it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and any of their upcoming releases.

