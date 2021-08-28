cancelation
- MusicJack Harlow Is "Trying To Focus On The Positive" After Having To Cancel Gazebo Festival Over Tornado WarningsJack Harlow has apologized for the unfortunate news.ByCole Blake1.6K Views
- MusicVictoria Monet Drops Out Of Several Festivals Due To "Health Issues"Victoria Monet has shared some disappointing news with fans.ByCole Blake614 Views
- MusicUsher & Kelly Rowland React To Lovers & Friends Cancelation: "Just As Disappointed As You Are"Everyone is disappointed by the Lovers & Friends news.ByCole Blake3.7K Views
- MusicLucki Cancels Canadian Tour Due To Illness: "I'll Be Back Soon"Lucki was a no-show at his concert in Calgary on Sunday night.ByCole Blake402 Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Apologizes For Missed Concert, Promises To Schedule A Make-Up ShowNicki Minaj says she'll be returning to New Orleans at some point on the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour."ByCole Blake1.8K Views
- MusicKanye West Reveals Why He Can't Be Anti-Semitic And Why He Can't Be CanceledKanye never shies away from the spotlight.ByAlexander Cole2.2K Views
- MusicDrake & 21 Savage Cancel Memphis Concert: "Logistically Impossible"Drake and 21 Savage have canceled their show in Memphis.ByCole Blake5.4K Views
- MusicYung Joc Asks Why It's Controversial To Listen To R. Kelly's MusicYung Joc wants to know why it's controversial to listen to R. Kelly's music and not other artists.ByCole Blake2.5K Views
- MusicLil Baby Apologizes After Canceling Performance At Breakout FestivalLil Baby bailed on a performance at Breakout Festival in Vancouver Canada and it sparked a riot among the crowd.ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- MusicStacey Abrams Slams Brian Kemp For Music Midtown Festival CancelationStacey Abrams is putting the blame for the cancelation of Music Midtown Festival on Governor Brian Kemp.ByCole Blake942 Views
- Pop CultureNetflix Abandons Will Smith's "Bright 2" Sequel: ReportIt doesn't look as if there will be a follow-up to Smith's 2017 film with the platform.ByErika Marie9.1K Views
- TV"The Real" Gets Canceled, Loni Love Blames "Covid Costs"After eight years on the air, the beloved talk show has officially been canceled. ByErika Marie8.2K Views
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Moves Forward With "Boosie Bash" As Hurricane Ida Nears LouisianaBoosie Badazz Says "Boosie Bash" will still be held in Baton Rouge, despite Hurricane Ida approaching.ByCole Blake29.6K Views