SiR's Toronto Show Cancelation Leads To Speculation That Drake Is To Blame

SiR is the latest TDE artist to have their show in Toronto canceled with short notice after ScHoolboy Q suffered a similar fate, earlier this month. A reason for SiR's cancelation wasn't given, but he says the decision was from the venue. Expectedly, the situation has caused fans to theorize that Drake was behind the move following his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"This sh*t didn’t age well at all…." SiR joked, resurfacing his original post. In another, he confirmed: "So sorry to my Toronto fans. The show has been cancelled. We’re working on rescheduling for a later date.." When fans began theorizing the cancelation could have been due to low ticket sales, SiR clarified that it was a sold-out date. "For those wondering, we sold that show out. It was cancelled by the venue. Not sure why. My apologies again to those that came just to see me," he wrote.

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

ScHoolboy Q responded to the announcement, writing: "HAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAA TAKE YO ASS HOME BOY.. SING ON THE BUS ITS OVA WIT." Fans shared their takes on the situation in the replies. "If a n***a got enough influence to get you barred from a country and you can’t do the same to him, I’m afraid that he may actually be more important outside of social media lol," one user wrote. One more wrote: "Toronto still banning TDE is the lamest thing I read on here [crying emoji] this is super petty."

SiR Confirms Cancelation Of His Toronto Show