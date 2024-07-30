ScHoolboy Q Invites TDE Artists To His Show After Latest Toronto Cancelation

Q is keeping the family close.

TDE and Toronto are not getting along these days. The record label has had multiple shows canceled since Kendrick Lamar triumphed over Drake in their culture-shaking battle. ScHoolboy Q was the first, and most notable, given how much he had to say about the cancelation on Twitter. SiR fell victim to a similar fate, however, on July 30. The R&B singer confirmed that the Toronto venue he was slated to perform at pulled out at the last minute. ScHoolboy Q had a lot to say on the matter, and decided to invite SiR to his own show in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Phx tonight," the rapper tweeted. "It's sold out if u got sumtHin FROm BLUE LIPS SHOW and I'll put 20 ppl on list." ScHoolboy Q then shouted out his fellow TDE artists, and the strife they're going through in Toronto. "@SiR u sHould slide bro," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "Bring @zacarip." SiR and Zacari are the resident singers on the TDE label, with the latter serving as SiR's opening act on tour. Q is making it clear that he'll be more than happy to have them at his show, since Toronto doesn't want them at their designated venue.

ScHoolboy Q Hinted At Drake Being Responsible

This isn't the first time ScHoolboy Q has commented on SiR's Toronto troubles. Q was in stitches as soon as the singer confirmed the cancelation. "Hahahahahahahaha," he wrote. "Take yo a*s home boy. Sing on the bus it's ova wit." This, of course, is referencing the theory many fans have put forth, which is that Drake is keeping TDE artists from performing in his own city. ScHoolboy Q alluded to this when his show was canceled on July 18. Q also noted that OVO artists have been allowed to perform in L.A. without issue.