ScHoolboy Q Hilariously Trolls Drake After DJ Plays "Not Like Us" In Toronto

The TDE star loved what he saw.

Toronto's stance on the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle has been a recent talking point. Drake's hometown has not been welcoming to those who took Lamar's side in the battle. Rick Ross was attacked during a recent stop in TO. ScHoolboy Q, meanwhile, claimed that the Canadian tour of his Blue Lips tour was canceled. Well, Q seemingly gotten payback against Drizzy on July 29. ScHoolboy Q got to sit back and watch as a DJ blasted the Drake diss "Not Like Us" on a Toronto stage. Better yet, the same stage that the TDE rapper was supposed to perform on a few weeks prior.

DJ Scheme was the man behind the "Not Like Us" needle drop. He decided to throw on the iconic Drake diss during his Toronto set, and surprisingly, it rang off. The footage of Scheme's set list shows that fans were more than game to sing along to Kendrick Lamar's rhymes. The fact that the DJ got away with this would have been enough to elicit discourse, but then ScHoolboy Q chimed in. The rapper quote tweeted the video of Scheme's set and wrote: "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH." No extra context needed, really. He was simply thrilled to see Drake getting disrespected in his own city.

ScHoolboy Q Had A Good Laugh Over The DJ Set

ScHoolboy Q previously criticized Drake and OVO for being sensitive about TDE artists being in Canada. When the rapper's show was canceled, he immediately hopped on Twitter and vented. He said that OVO artists had no problem performing in California, so the same courtesy should be extended the other way. "TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH," he wrote. "Partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium. If we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry…" Debate raged on as to whether Drake was behind ScHoolboy Q's cancelation, but it was eventually confirmed that the show was going to be at a venue partially ran by Drake.