DJ Retracts Claim That Drake Banned Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Texas

H-Town can also blast the song.

Drake's influence is far and wide. He's been one of the biggest artists in the world for half a decade. He has a particularly noteworthy influence in Texas, through his connections with J Prince. When it was rumored that Drake and J Prince had banned Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in Texas clubs, it wasn't entirely out of the question. The 6 God is known for being petty behind closed doors. J Prince, on the other hand, claims to have been involved with the Pusha T battle back in 2018. His input mad sense too. It turns out, though, that the rumor was untrue.

Ari the DJ was the woman who started the Texas rumor in the first place. She claimed she'd gotten in trouble multiple times for spinning "Not Like Us" via Twitter, which was quickly picked up by various outlets. Ari decided to set the record straight, however, on Instagram. She posted a screenshot of her original tweet, along with a headline detailing the alleged ban. According to Ari the DJ, things got lost in translation. "Headlines can be misleading," she wrote on her IG Story. "Drake nor J Prince never told me to not play the song." Ari the DJ then clarified that the orders to avoid "Not Like Us" came from people who respected Drake.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Is Avoiding Drake And Toronto After Rick Ross Incident

Drake Did Not Tell Club Promoters To Ban The Song

"Promoters and people that respect those guys told me not to and it was understood," she explained. "That's it, that's all." This isn't the first time Drake has been accused of making life difficult for Kendrick Lamar and his TDE cohorts. ScHoolboy Q accused the rapper of getting his recent concert in Toronto shut down due to the ongoing beef. "TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH" Q tweeted. Partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium. If we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry…"