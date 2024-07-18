ScHoolboy Q Blasts OVO For Not Allowing TDE Artists In Toronto

ScHoolboy Q is not happy. The TDE rapper was slated to perform in Toronto, but was allegedly kept from doing so. In response to this last-minute decision, Q hopped on Twitter and criticized the Canadian city for discriminating against his label. He not only accused Toronto of keeping TDE artists out, but hinted at some larger problems between the label and Drake's OVO crew. ScHoolboy Q also alluded to there being consequences if this so-called sensitive behavior continued.

The Twitter rant took place on July 17. ScHoolboy Q made it clear that he was angry over the cancelation of his show, and called out Canadian police directly. "THey just canceled by sHow in Toronto," he wrote. "Canadian police don't want nobody from TDE performing." The real bombshell, however, came in the subsequent tweet. Q claimed that everything was good between TDE and Drake's parent label, Young Money. He claimed that Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith was actually hanging out with Birdman and Weezy recently. "Top was just wit Wayne and Baby smH," he angrily typed. ScHoolboy Q also noted that OVO artist PARTYNEXTDOOR played at the Palladium in Los Angeles without any trouble.

ScHoolboy Q Warned OVO To Tread Carefully

After venting about the various ways in which the beef has been settled, ScHoolboy Q got aggressive. He made it known that if TDE had plans to do something to Drake and OVO, they would have done it already. "If we wanted to get y'all we would've just did it," he tweeted. The last part of the message took on a more ominous tone, with the rapper seemingly warning OVO of potential problems to come. "Now wHen sumbody get Hurt don't cry..." he concluded. ScHoolboy Q was never involved in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, but he made it clear which side he was on from day one.