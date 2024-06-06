ScHoolboy Q Expresses Excitement For The Future Of LA Hip Hop

He's also looking forward to the newly announced Mustard album.

ScHoolboy Q is no stranger to commenting on the state of hip-hop. He often uses his Twitter account to talk about his excitement for upcoming projects. He did so earlier this year for Vince Staples' recently released Dark Times before the project had even been announced. Now he's once again expressing excitement, this time for the newly announced DJ Mustard project. The album is called Faith Of A Mustard Seed and doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's expected later this summer.

While sharing his excitement for the newly announced album Q also shouted out the entire Los Angeles hip hop scene. "Heard it. sH*t go dumb. LA bout to do it again… LA up tHis year" his tweet reads. While it is specifically referencing the Mustard album announcement it's quote tweeting, there may be even more big LA artists gearing up to drop this year. Q's label Top Dawg Entertainment is LA based and promised earlier this year that nearly everyone on their roster would be dropping new projects. That's already come to fruition with Q, SiR, and Isaiah Rashad leading the way with their newest records. Check out his tweet about the state of LA rap in 2024 below.

ScHoolboy Q's Prediction For LA Hip Hop

Earlier this year, ScHoolboy Q released his new album Blue Lips. it was his first new project in 5 years since 2019's critically maligned CrasH Talk. The new album was met with much more favorable reception from both fans and critics alike. The record sports a variety of collaborators like Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs, Lance Skiiiwalker, Childish Major, and more.

