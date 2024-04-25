ScHoolboy Q Announces New Blue Lips Weekends Tour

He's taking a unique approach to touring for his new album.

Earlier this year, ScHoolboy Q released his first new album in 5 years. He led off what's expected to be a massive 2024 for his label Top Dawg Entertainment with the critically acclaimed Blue Lips. The album featured guest spots from Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul, and more. It almost had an even more stacked cast but a planned collaboration with A$AP Rocky fell through. Now fans of the record will get a chance to see him perform the songs live for the first time this summer.

ScHoolboy Q announced a new tour, but it isn't quite like the kind of tours most artists go on. Instead of playing a tightly packed series of shows in quick succession, he's going on a "weekends" tour. He's playing either two or three shows across a weekend for five straight weekends in July and August. The 11-show tour will hit numerous American cities as well as Toronto. Check out the full list of dates and locations below. Also check out the announcement Q shared to Twitter revealing the tour to fans.

ScHoolboy Q's Weekend Tour

Earlier this month, ScHoolboy Q was drumming up hype for another new album that's hopefully dropping in 2024. He tweeted about getting a sneak preview of Vince Staples new record and had high praise for the record. Specifically, he said he couldn't wait to hear the album again though it's unclear at the moment when fans may get the chance to hear it themselves.

ScHoolboy Q also stopped by for a special new episode of Kenny Beats' "The Cave" series. He delivered a verse that had fans stunned as the most recent in a line of major MCs to step into the studio. What do you think of ScHoolboy Q's tour approach to only playing shows on the weekend? Do you think you'll be attending any of the stops on his upcoming Blue Lips weekends tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

