ScHoolboy Q Drums Up Hype For Vince Staples New Album

The project doesn't have an official release date yet

Lavender Alexandria
After taking 5 years off of new releases, ScHoolboy Q returned earlier this year. He dropped his new album Blue Lips last month and it was met with acclaim from both fans and critics. For the project he recruited guests like Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, Ab-Soul and more. But with a recent tweet he hyped up yet another highly anticipated comeback from a former collaborator of his. Q teamed up with Vince Staples for the track "Ride Out" from 2016 album Blank Face LP.

Now Vince Staples is gearing up to release his own new album. His last project RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART dropped back in 2022 so he hasn't been gone nearly as long as Q. But that hasn't stopped fan anticipating from reaching just high of a point for his new album. That wasn't helped by a new tweet from Q hyping the project up. "Da new Vince staples album omg. few records I wanna Hear again," his tweet reads. In a later response to a comment he assured fans even further that the record is "crazy." Check out the posts he made drumming up hype for the album below.

ScHoolboy Q Shares His Excitement For New Vince Staples Album

The cosign of his upcoming album mirrors Vince's comments about Blue Lips earlier this year before it dropped. He was also building up hype for Q's project in advance of its release. Vince has even been teasing his own upcoming album himself. Just last week he hinted that a new project could be on the way before he takes off on tour later this year.

Vince appears to be shifting his focus back to music after dropping his new Netflix TV-show earlier this year. The project was met with critical acclaim but hasn't yet been officially renewed for a second season. What do you think of ScHoolboy Q hyping up Vince Staples new album? Do you think you'll listen to the project whenever it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
