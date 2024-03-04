ScHoolboy Q & Rico Nasty Go Ballistic On "Pop"

One of the trademark formulas that ScHoolboy Q has pretty much perfected up until this point is delivery gritty bangers. Just listen to tracks like "Gangsta" and "The Purge," for example and you will see what we mean. BLUE LIPS has some variations of that style as well across the record. "Pop," with its heavy percussion and nasty guitar riffs, are perfect complements to ScHoolboy Q and Rico Nasty's aggressive lyrics and cadence.

When it comes to a majority of rap albums, you are almost always looking for a strong opener to reel you in. In essence, it sets up the rest of the listening experience. "Pop" passes with flying colors in that department, as Q and Rico have great chemistry on this cut. It in its simplest form, this song is all about violence and sending warning shots to anyone trying to step up to you.

Listen To "Pop" By ScHoolboy Q & Rico Nasty

While Rico does deliver a zany performance, her verse would have been even better if it was a tad longer. "I ain't poppin' my s***, I keep a spear / I'm fresh as a mint, I'm hard as cement / You can't leave a dent, demolish him, finish him." It has so much potential based on these opening lines, but for the amount of time she had, she did make the most of it. ScHoolboy Q recently ranked this as his best album in a series of tweets, and we might have to agree with him, even if it is too early to say.

While Rico does deliver a zany performance, her verse would have been even better if it was a tad longer. "I ain't poppin' my s***, I keep a spear / I'm fresh as a mint, I'm hard as cement / You can't leave a dent, demolish him, finish him." It has so much potential based on these opening lines, but for the amount of time she had, she did make the most of it. ScHoolboy Q recently ranked this as his best album in a series of tweets, and we might have to agree with him, even if it is too early to say.

Quotable Lyrics:

I probably shouldn't walk, where I walk, n****

Socked out, watch the way you talkin', when you talk, n**** (Uh)

Yeah (Got me f****d up, look)

I'm snatching n****s wave caps off, gang tats off

F*** yo' set, hat get soakеd

Spilled that yolk, Figg Side

