ScHoolboy Q & Ab-Soul Have A Fan-Favorite With "Foux"

ScHoolboy Q has finally given us BLUE LIPS and we are very pleased to say that it has delivered and then some. The California rapper almost always seems to be at his peak when he experiments with instrumentals, cadences, lyrics, and flows. Q does that throughout the duration of the LP and you can definitely tell five years were needed to craft this body of work. While it may not be for everyone, there is no doubt that this project was worth the wait. One highlight we had to cover is ScHoolboy Q and Ab-Soul's "Foux."

This one of the more introspective cuts here, as it sees each TDE talent dealing with internal struggles. Q's hook is infectious but also quite gloomy. He quickly raps over the scattering drum patterns, howling background vocals, and somber piano keys. Incredibly, outside of some Black Hippy cuts, this the first time we have heard Q and Ab-Soul on a song together since 2012 with "Druggys Wit H**s Again."

Listen To "Foux" By ScHoolboy Q & Ab-Soul

In fact, ScHoolboy references the first of those two songs, "Druggy's Wit H**s." That landed on his debut, Setbacks, and you can hear the callback on the bridge. Ab-Soul does not disappoint either. "Shot for the moon, now I need my gat

Cocaine is a hell of a drug / And my year been Heaven above / But 'nuff is just never enough / I'm stuck when I should be levelin' up."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Foux," by ScHoolboy Q? Is this the best track from BLUE LIPS, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Is this the album of the year so far, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ScHoolboy Q. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a house full of cars and it be like that (Be like that)

House full of pain and it be like that (Be like that)

Fell out of love and it be like that (Be like that)

Mouth full of drugs and it be like that

I done ran out of faith and it be like that (Be like that)

Hid many times and it be like that (Be like that)

