Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Curves In Leather Anime-Inspired Fit

While it's only the start of the third month of 2024, it's already been a major year for Megan Thee Stallion. For starters, the Houston-born hottie made a splash with her single "Hiss" in January. Amid the inevitably explosive fallout from the track, she announced her new made history with a unique deal with Warner Music Group, which allows her to maintain her independence as an artist while still receiving assistance with “distribution and marketing resources" from the label. She then dropped a new collection in collaboration with Nike, which of course, sold out almost immediately.

Now, she's preparing to add yet another exciting accomplishment to her list: being a presenter at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The hitmaker took to social media earlier today to reveal that she's touched down in Tokyo for the event. "We made it to JAPAN," she captioned the carousel, which left fans in awe.

Megan Thee Stallion To Present 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

In her latest batch of snaps, Meg is seen cosplaying as Satoru Gojo, stunning in a sleek black fit. She complimented the all-leather look with a long, icy blonde wig and some round shades. "GOJO THE STALLION HAS ARRIVED," one fan writes. Another says, "Im here for Gojo the stallion." It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is an avid anime fan, but her latest look is certainly impressive, to say the least.

The eagerly anticipated event is scheduled for tomorrow (March 2). Fans also expect appearances from notable celebs like director Bong Joon Ho, Iman Vellani, and Finn Wolfhard. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion channeling Gojo in her latest Instagram post? What about her being a presenter at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

