Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Anime-Themed Halloween Costume

Aside from Denzel Curry, Megan Thee Stallion might be the most notorious anime fan in hip hop. That's why it's no surprise that she chose to take on an anime character for one of her Halloween looks. She already showed off one extravagant look at a party over the weekend. In the pictures she disappeared into a flowery outfit inspired by Tim Burton's Alice In Wonderland. But for the holiday proper she had a more personal look ready to go.

"Death Thee Stallion" she captioned a post of her fit. In the series of pictures she shows off her costume, Death The Kid from the anime Soul Eater. Fans quickly rushed to the comments to praise her look. House music producer Yaeji called the look "fire😭" while the official MTV account said "you dropped this 👑." Fans were even more overwhelming in their love for Meg's fit. "they can never make me hate you," and "everytime I think Megan can’t feed my weeb heart anymore she proves me wrong. ICONIC," two of the top comments read. Check out the full post and all the fan reactions below.

Megan Thee Stallion's Second Halloween Costume

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion announced a new single coming soon. The track is called "Cobra" and is scheduled to drop on November 3. The song will serve as her first true solo single since last year when she treated fans to her new album Traumazine.

Earlier this year Megan joined Cardi B for their second collaboration, "Bongos." While the song hasn't been quite as massive of a hit as it's predecessor "WAP" it's stuck around on the charts and fans seem to be enjoying it. The song has racked up over 38 million streams in the less than two months since it was initially released. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's anime-inspired Halloween costume? Let us know in the comment section below.

