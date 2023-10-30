Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates “Hottieween” At Party In Wonderful Costume

Tina Snow reached into her “Alice in Wonderland” and Tim Burton bags alongside Victoria Monét, GloRilla, and many more.

Megan Thee Stallion is all about her fashion, so could we really expect her to do anything less for Halloween than to pop off? Moreover, she recently held a "Hottieween" party with many friends and special guests, a lot of which went in accordance to an Alice In Wonderland theme. At the head of the pack was the Houston rapper's flower costume, emulating the talking flora in Tim Burton's film adaptation of the timeless story. In addition, she also linked up with GloRilla for the first time and chopped it up with other superstars like Victoria Monét. In the comments section of the "Pressurelicious" MC's IG post commemorating this, folks like SZA, Juicy J, and many more gave her her.... what do you call them? Oh, flowers... go figure.

What's more is that this was far from the only extravagant or show-stopping thing that she got up to this weekend. Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion also performed at the ONE MusicFest, and gave fans another great, sultry, and confident concert. It's been quite the busty time for her these days, and since it looks like it's getting even busier, we're glad she got the chance to hang out and have fun for the spooky season. Sometimes, artists barely have time to plan their fits out for it... and this clearly wasn't the case.

Megan Thee Stallion Blossoms Like A Flower This "Hottieween": See Pictures

Speaking of keeping busy, it looks like the 28-year-old is dropping her new single "Cobra" soon, which has the Hotties feeling antsy. It's been a long time since she dropped solo material- for understandable reasons- so this is an exciting new phase in her career. Megan Thee Stallion's endured a lot, especially in the last few years, and said pressure often gets to people's heads. Looks like that won't be happening anytime soon for her.

Meanwhile, what did you think of this Halloween look and how it fit in with the rest of the crowd? What's been your favorite celebrity costume you saw this year, or who's are you still waiting for? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. As always, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Megan Thee Stallion.

