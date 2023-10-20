Megan Thee Stallion Twerks To “Plan B” After 1501 Lawsuit Settlement: Watch

Seeing a rap diva twerk isn't exactly revolutionary, but this far into her career, Megan Thee Stallion and her knees still know how to drive the crowd wild. It's been a busy week for the Houston hottie, and after finally settling her lawsuit with former label 1501 Certified Entertainment, she couldn't help but do some booty shaking to celebrate. Though she often shows off for fans on TikTok and Instagram, Thee Stallion's latest antics took place during a live performance of her 2022 hit single, "Plan B."

"You know I suck it good, real hood when you wake up / You know her head weak if she ain't f**kin' up her makeup," the song blares as the black-haired beauty drops it low and tantalizes us with her hourglass figure. As she stands up, Thee Stallion confidently spits, "D**n, I can't believe I used to let you f**k me / I'd rather be in jail before a broke ni**a cuff me," clearly putting plenty of feeling behind her performance.

Megan Thee Stallion's Knees Are Working Overtime

With everything that's unfolded between her and Carl Crawford this year, it's understandable to see Thee Stallion finally letting out her pent-up frustration. After the industry executive attempted to have the "Big Ole Freak" hitmaker sanctioned for hiring someone to monitor his label's finances, they finally came to a mutual agreement that left both parties satisfied. Now, Meg can pour all of her energy into her next project, which she's been speaking openly about as of late.

While Megan Thee Stallion continues to celebrate the end of her years-long legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment, the internet continues to react to Blueface's confession about their alleged hook-up. The MILF Music founder claims to have seen the rap diva's gunshot wounds from her incident with Tory Lanez, and that he "might've got some head" from Thee Stallion. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

