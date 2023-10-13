Megan Thee Stallion’s 1501 Legal Battle: Hot Girl Facing Harassment Accusations From Former Label

Coming out on top in a legal battle is one thing, but actually securing the funds you've won is another. Pop culture fanatics have seen this play out firsthand between Cardi B and Tasha K since the former won her defamation lawsuit for $4 million, and Megan Thee Stallion made it clear that she refuses to end up in the same situation with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. As Radar Online reports, industry executive Carl Crawford is taking legal action against the "Big Ole Freak" rapper, accusing her of seeking a third party to manage 1501's money in "bad faith and solely for harassment."

A few months back, Thee Stallion publicly claimed that Crawford's label had less than $10,000 in its main bank account. As a result of the alleged situation, she's feeling uncertain about their ability to pay up should she win in their ongoing legal battle. For his part, the former athlete has accused the black haired beauty of spreading rumours that are "groundless and frivolous." In addition, Crawford insisted that 1501 has "sufficient assets" to pay Megan, should they be required to.

Megan Thee Stallion Has Long Had Problems with 1501 Certified Entertainment

"To gain an unfair advantage in this proceeding, Ms. Pete and her counsel falsely and publicly misrepresented 1501’s financial state in an attempt to both strangle 1501’s business operations and drag Mr. Crawford’s reputation by forcing him to litigate this case in his individual capacity," the execs lawyers have said. He's hoping for a judge to sanction Thee Stallion for speaking out, but only time will tell what the courts have to say.

Even with all the stress generated in her life from 1501, Megan Thee Stallion isn't ruining her Halloween spirit. As has become a tradition since her rise to fame, the Houston native kicked off the month of October with her annual pumpkin head photos that only continue to get better each year. See her shoot from 2023 at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

