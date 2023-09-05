Megan Thee Stallion’s RIAA Certifications Have Hotties Dissing 1501 Entertainment For Celebrating

It’s no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion’s past releases continue to rack up streams, and now, RIAA Certifications, especially considering it’s been some time since we’ve heard new music from the Houston native. Earlier this month, Carl Crawford’s 1501 Entertainment label celebrated the latest accolades achieved by their former artist. Among them are Platinum certs for “Cash S**t,” “Sex Talk,” and “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. In addition to that, Thee Stallion’s Traumazine LP has also been acknowledged as Gold by the RIAA.

While it’s nice to see 1501 congratulating the rap diva rather than furthering their beef, some of Thee Hotties couldn’t help but diss Crawford and his team in the comments. “You didn’t do nothing 😂,” one IG user wrote. “But congrats Megan,” they added. A few hours later, the label’s account wrote back, “Didn’t do nothing but invest the 💰 when no one else wanted to 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

1501 Goes Back and Forth with Megan Thee Stallion’s Fans

“I remember when you didn’t want to help her promote that last album,” another fan of Thee Stallion berated Crawford. “She still overcame.” When responding to this, he taunted them, “Ain’t nobody hating, y’all just mad it says 1501 on the credits. Deal with it, it’s never leaving forever lol.” Even amid the legal drama unfolding between him and the 28-year-old, the industry executive seems confident in his ability to come out on top.

When she first returned to the public eye after Tory Lanez was found guilty in late 2022, Megan Thee Stallion made it clear that mental health was more of a priority for her than releasing new music. Her fans have been incredibly supportive and understanding throughout all the trauma, and were ecstatic to hear that she and Cardi B and teaming up again for the first time since “WAP” on a single called “BONGOS.” Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

