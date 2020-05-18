1501 entertainment
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's RIAA Certifications Have Hotties Dissing 1501 Entertainment For Celebrating"You didn't do nothing," one IG user wrote to Carl Crawford's label on Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsErica Banks Calls Out 1501 On "Real Rap B****"Erica Banks is not playing around.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Scores Deposition Against Carl Crawford & J. PrinceMegan Thee Stallion's lawyers will grill Carl Crawford and J. Prince in a video-recorded deposition. By hnhh
- MusicCarl Crawford Addresses Megan Thee Stallion's 1501 Lawsuit: "Yet Another Lie"Meg and Carl have been going back and forth all week.By Thomas Galindo
- GossipMegan Thee Stallion Flames Carl Crawford & 1501 Entertainment With Scathing MessageMegan Thee Stallion blows up on Carl Crawford and 1501 Entertainment with a scathing message on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- BeefCarl Crawford's Former Artist K'ona Lisa Shades Him & Erica Banks In New FreestyleFormer 1501 Certified Entertainment signee K'ona Lisa takes aim at Carl Crawford and Erica Banks in her new freestyle.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby LabelErica Banks reveals why she initially didn't like her hit song "Buss It," how she got Travis Scott on the remix, whether she would consider working with Megan Thee Stallion, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCarl Crawford Hit With $1 Million Lawsuit After Drowning At His HomeCarl Crawford is being sued by the mother of the five-year-old child who passed away.By Alexander Cole
- MusicErica Banks Addresses Megan Thee Stallion "Copycat" AccusationsErica Banks is the latest signee to Carl Crawford's 1501 Entertainment and people think she's stealing Megan Thee Stallion's swag.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeCarl Crawford's Facing 10 Years For Felony Assault Charge: ReportCarl Crawford's legal situation keep mounting up.By Aron A.
- GramCarl Crawford Releases Heartfelt Statement On Tragedy At His HomeCarl Crawford's home was the scene of an accidental double drowning last week.By Alexander Cole
- MusicA Woman & Young Boy Drowned At 1501 Ent. CEO Carl Crawford's HomeCarl Crawford's home was the scene of an accidental drowning over the weekend, resulting in two deaths.By Rose Lilah