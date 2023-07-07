Erica Banks is seemingly the latest artist to have an issue with 1501 Certified Entertainment. For those who may know, the record label is in a huge dispute with Megan Thee Stallion. Meg had reportedly had issues with them for years. However, things are now on their way to court, and many are curious as to how it will play out. Although Meg might not be with the label anymore, there were some weird happenings that took place while she was over there. Moreover, she is no longer the only person upset.

As we reported a while back, Erica Banks had released a song snippet that actually goes after 1501. In the snippet, she said that the label was being “greedy.” Of course, this subsequently led to some comments on social media from fans of both Bannks and Megan Thee Stallion. After all, it is always a huge deal when a label gets called out in this way. Now, Banks has released the song in full, and it is called “Real Rap B****.” You can find the music video for this song, down below.

Erica Banks Speaks Out

As you will hear throughout the track, Erica Banks gives us some confident and braggadocios bars. Moreover, she is not shy about calling out her record label. At one point in the track, she says “Don’t give a f*** about that label, they see me/And they owe me some money, they greedy.” Overall, it was a very obvious shot at 1501 Certified Entertainment. That said, it will be interesting to see how they respond and if she will be looking to leave the imprint, anytime soon.

Let us know what you think of the song, and the ensuing drama, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. More big releases are definitely on the horizon.

